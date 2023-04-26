Top 10: Global Companies Advocating Flexible Working

Flexible working arrangements, such as remote work and flexible schedules, have become increasingly popular in recent years – and for good reason.

Offering flexible working options can have a positive impact on business productivity, employee satisfaction and retention rates while giving individuals the freedom to work in a way that suits their lifestyle. Flexible working arrangements can reduce absenteeism and employee turnover, saving businesses time and money on recruitment and training.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the top 10 global brands that are promoting flexible working.

From health to financial wellbeing, Nike continually invests in its employees to help them achieve greatness – both in and outside of work. Offering employees a number of perks, including access to educational programmes, insurance plans, fitness regimes as well as days off to promote rest and recovery, Nike has landed a spot as one of the most flexible employers on the planet. Overall, Nike's flexible working policy is designed to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture that values employee wellbeing and work-life balance.

Northrop Grumman – a pioneering company designing, developing, building and supporting some of the world's most advanced products – has ranked ninth as one of the world’s most flexible employers. The company offers a variety of flexible working patterns, including four-and-a-half-day weeks, nine-day fortnights, hybrid working and remote working. Northrop Grumman also provides several leave options, such as up to two weeks of Purchased Annual Leave and generous Paid Parental Leave Provisions for primary careers and supporting partners.

As a company that believes that individual talent is the gateway to the future, Booz Allen Hamilton works at the forefront of AI, data science, digital transformation, cybersecurity and engineering to address and solve emerging challenges. The company has a culture of innovation, driven by a shared desire to create a lasting impact that employees can experience.