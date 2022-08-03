Top 10: Leading B Corps globally, with 250+ employees

2. Novamont

53.3

Italy

Chemicals

In at number 2 is the Italian chemicals company Novamont, a recognised leader in bioplastics. Novamont’s circular approach to bioeconomy is based on sustainable integrated value chains and the revitalisation of legacy production and research sites. The company, founded in 1990, develops and makes products that originate from vegetables, are biodegradable and compostable. Novamont achieves its aims by working closely with local stakeholders and across sectors – from agriculture to waste management. It has and R&D and training centre, which has helped deliver some 1,800 patents and pending aoplications.

With a portfolio of around 1,800 patents and patent applications, it is also a R&D centre and a training centre for young and experienced researchers. With 650 employees, the group has a turnover of approximately 414 million euros, and has offices in Germany, France, Spain and the United States.