Vattenfall Build Holistic Sustainability Into New Wind Farm

Vattenfall is demonstrating how innovative procurement strategies can significantly reduce carbon emissions in wind farm construction. The Swedish power company's latest project in Bruzaholm, southern Sweden, is setting new standards for environmental responsibility in the renewable energy sector.

The 21-turbine onshore wind farm (scheduled to commence operations in autumn 2025) will generate an impressive 460 GWh of fossil-free power annually. But it's not just the end product that's green; Vattenfall has meticulously designed the entire construction process to minimise its carbon footprint.

Arthur Besse, Head of Onshore Wind Procurement at Vattenfall, emphasises the company's commitment to sustainability: "At Vattenfall, we are committed to becoming climate neutral across our value chain by 2040, and we have the ambition to halve our greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services by 2030."