Webinar: Demystifying CSRD and Other ESG Regulations
Since the turn of the millennium, there has been an increase of nearly 650% in ESG regulations.
From the European Union’s CSRD and CSDDD to the United States’ CCCDAA, the acronyms alone can get confusing.
It’s not an option to just ignore these regulations – businesses around the world must take action to ensure their sustainability compliance.
insightsoftware is joining forces with Antea Group for a webinar that aims to dispel regulation worries titled “Demystifying CSRD and Other ESG Regulations”.
The webinar will take place on Thursday 14 November 2024 at 1pm GMT. To register for the webinar, click here.
Meet the presenters
Richard Taylor, Senior Project Manager at Antea Group
Richard leads Antea Group USA’s Sustainability Assessment team, supporting double materiality assessments and sustainability strategy development around the world.
He has been working across professional services, retail and academia to create and implement sustainable solutions for more than two decades.
Richard’s breadth of experience has given him a strong background in logistics, data analytics and systems-based solution ideation and implementation.
He holds a PhD in Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences from North Carolina State University with a research focus on climate change and the carbon cycle.
Jamie Eagan, Vice President Product Management, Controllership at insightsoftware
Jamie is responsible for the Controllership group of insightsoftware’s solutions, including tax reporting and disclosure management projects.
He has more than 20 years of experience in supporting companies to use finance and tax functions as strategic business partners.
Jamie stays ahead of trends in both technology and business, establishing himself as a trusted advisor and enabling organisations to achieve value from their finance and tax solutions.
He leads insightsoftware EMP solutions around the world using information from partners, customers, market trends and revenue authorities to drive progress.
Neil Perry, Moderator and Group Broadcast Director at BizClik
Neil is BizClik’s Group Content Director with two decades of multimedia experience.
He has worked across regional and national brands for Global Radio as a bulletin presenter, news editor, broadcast voice coach and mentor.
In 2014 he moved into visual broadcasting, supporting the establishment of a local television channel as assistant news editor and executive producer of a topical discussion programme.
Neil supports storytelling across BizClik and will moderate this webinar.
To register for the webinar, click here.
What you’ll learn from the webinar
Demystifying CSRD and Other ESG Regulations will provide the knowledge and tools to stay ahead of the curve as 2025 approaches with new regulations.
- The current landscape of ESG reporting and how the CSRD stands apart from previous sustainability directives
- Practical strategies for conducting double materiality assessments and forming effective cross-functional teams
- Real-world case studies showing the impact on value chains and data coordination.
This webinar will help organisations to prepare for the future of ESG reporting through 2025 and beyond.
Click here to register for the webinar.
