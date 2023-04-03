Women in leadership found to be driven by sustainable goals

JD.com and APEC Women Leadership Forum joined forces to co-launch a report examining women's role as both producers and consumers in advancing sustainability.

The report, entitled, “APEC Report: Observation of Women's Value in Sustainable Consumption and Production,” found that women’s consumption patterns tend to determine the sustainability of efforts of a household.

Women were also found to be prominent leaders in the corporate world, driving “Sustainability/ SDG / CSR.”

The difference between male and female shopping habits

When asked about responsible consumption, the study, which used over 2,000 respondents, found that women ranked being “environmentally friendly” as a much higher consideration than men. In contrast, men weighed factors such as price, culture and brand as higher considerations.

The research also found that women have a deeper understanding of sustainable shopping habits than they give themselves credit for, whereas males tended to overestimate their understanding.

Only 49.7% of women credited themselves with a “understand very well” or “understand,” ranking and 31% opted for “not sure.” Yet the research found that women had a stronger understanding of recyclable materials, trade-ins and energy-saving products compared to men. This knowledge was particularly prominent in categories such as, furnishing and decorations, home appliances, and health products, to name a few.

Women in leadership roles

Women in leadership roles were found to demonstrate a strong focus on long-term values and innovation for sustainable solutions. In fact, 30% of respondents shared that they began formulating thinking six to 10 years ago. A large proportion of respondents also were driven by three key topics: 76% enterprise development needs, 73% were inspired by global trends, and 73% were guided by domestic policies.

According to the report, in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, society must continue to enhance awareness of responsible consumption and production amid global uncertainties.

