Alex Clere

Editor of FinTech & InsurTech Digital Magazines

Alex Clere is the Editor of FinTech and InsurTech Digital magazines, covering financial technology and insurance. A digital editor with a background in both B2B and B2C publishing, he has previously written for titles within Food & Beverage and FMCG. He is a self-confessed grammar pedant and an over-user of dashes.