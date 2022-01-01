Profile Picture

Georgia Wilson

Editor

Profile Picture

Georgia Wilson is the Editor in Chief of Procurement Magazine and the Deputy Editor of Supply Chain Digital. 

She reports on current events in the procurement and supply chain world, interviewing executives in the industry to provide exclusive content on the latest insights, innovations, projects and trends to the procurement and supply chain community.

Follow on LinkedIn

Articles by Georgia Wilson

View All

Lumen Technologies harness the value of cloud with VMware

Guy Bartram, Director Product Marketing & Go-To-Market Specialist at VMware, reflects on its partnership with Lumen Technologies

Aviva increases its investment in its ESG profiling tool

Announced by Aviva & FNZ the two organisations have committed to further enhancing their ESG profiling yool increasing their investments in sustainability

Who is L’Oréal USA’s first CSO Marissa Pagnani McGowan?

Meet Marissa Pagnani McGowan, L’Oréal USA’s first Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) furthering the cosmetic company’s sustainability transformation

HCL Technologies helps the Standard achieve their vision

Ananth Subramanya, SVP of Digital Business at HCL Technologies, details how the company's helping The Standard digitally transform now, and in the future

Company Reports by Georgia Wilson

View All

Lumen Technologies: Sustainable practices enhanced by tech

Annette Murphy, Regional President of EMEA and APAC at Lumen Technologies, discusses the company’s approach to sustainability and use of technology

CSC/UPM/AMD: World-class energy efficiency in Kajaani

Jukka-Pekka Partanen, Hannu Havanka, and Andrew Dieckmann discuss their collaboration in Kajaani to create a safe, secure, and energy-efficient ecosystem

Featured

The Standard: Achieving financial well-being & peace of mind

The Standard’s Rachel Henney details the company’s approach to ESG, commitments to simplicity in its procurement processes & strong third-party governance

Featured

Asahi Beverages: Leader in sustainable beverage production

David Baxter, Group GM of Direct Procurement, Asahi Beverages, breaks down the company’s approach to sustainability and maintaining resilience during COVID

Interviews by Georgia Wilson

View All

Annette Murphy

Regional President of EMEA and APAC at Lumen Technologies

Hannu Havanka

Vice President Real Estate in UPM

Andrew Dieckman

Corporate VP & GM for the Data Center GPU Business Unit at AMD

Jukka-Pekka Partanen

Data Center Ecosystem Director in CSC - IT Center for Science

Videos by Georgia Wilson

View All

Lumen Technologies harness the value of cloud with VMware

Featured

Lumen Technologies: Sustainable Practices Enhanced by Tech

Featured

Asahi Beverages: Leader in sustainable beverage production

Featured

The Standard: Achieving financial well-being & peace of mind