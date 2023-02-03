GfK: Helping the helper transform

Suki Becker: A quick history

Suki Becker is Vice President for Procurement and Real Estate at the independent, trusted and unparalleled tech- and data-companyGfK.

For over 25 years, she has been working in the procurement and supply chain world and, in her last few roles, has been responsible for the transformation of indirect procurement. Becker has a degree in Procurement & Supply Chain Management and has been a member of CIPS since graduating – in other words, she has procurement in her bones.

Becker started out as a Production Planner working in Automotive, where she learnt lean processes and management before becoming a Lean Consultant, and then moved to Procurement over 18 years ago.

Coming from a manufacturing background and never having worked in a service industry before, Becker “was really interested to understand how this industry works compared to manufacturing”, wanting to “understand some of the challenges of the service industry”.

Now VP for GfK, Becker understands the challenges more than most.

A sophisticated market research company, present in over 60 countries, GfK helps their clients solve critical business questions in decision-making processes around consumers, markets, brands and media. They also provide reliable data and insights through advanced AI capabilities at their foundation. But it doesn't stop there.

GfK have revolutionised access to real-time actionable recommendations that drive marketing, sales and the organisational effectiveness of their clients and partners.

‘A marketing company is a marketing company, is a marketing company’, they say. But GfK stands apart from its competitors due to four crucial factors: