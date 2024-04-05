SAP’s Head of Channel Sales Driving S/4HANA Innovation

Gone are the days when organisations had to use the same solutions and determine the best practises for using software in their business operations. With software-driven solutions and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), users are now able to take a system and customise it to meet their specific needs in alignment with key working principles.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) enables businesses to seamlessly manage their operations to align with the inner functions of their suppliers and customers to make processes more efficient and encourage better collaboration between teams.

One of the veterans in the ERP space, supporting the likes of global powerhouses Bain & Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Pitney Bowes, Western Sugar, Topcon, and Ascend Elements, SAP provides an industry-leading solution. As explained by the team’s Head of Channel Sales Jordan Ruting, “our cloud ERP delivers the latest industry best practices and continuous innovation, by applying pre-configured processes that are ready to go”.

He refers to SAP’s S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition, which allows its customers to “build their breakthroughs by reshaping business models and refining the work they do on the fly”. This cloud-based ERP is a proprietary software that he is well-acquainted with.

Ruting first leveraged S/4HANA in his role at IBM where he became an expert in the product and was a key component of the business development role for the company. Recognised as an implementation authority, he was sought out by SAP to on-board more clients with the ERP and take it to new levels.

S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition is one of SAP’s greatest offerings to date and enables the company to further its mission to help the world run better and improve peoples’ lives. By streamlining relationships between businesses, this can allow more collaborative effort to drive great partner engagements, resulting in high-quality, more efficient business backed by Public Cloud.

Hitting the ground running with S/4HANA, Public Edition implementation

“Since I joined the organisation, it’s all been about embracing agility at scale,” says Ruting who joined the firm two years ago. He also outlines how the mission remains a critical part of the strategy, and it shows through the achievements it has had in engaging customers with their value chains and embedding sustainability into their processes to facilitate a wider adoption of responsibility among suppliers and customers.

Highlighting some of the key features of S/4HANA, Ruting shows his knowledge of the product as a must-have for running their operations.

“SAP S/4HANA Public Edition is a ready-to-run cloud ERP that delivers the latest industry best practices and continuous innovation. What that means, though, is customers get proven best practices, fast time-to-value automated and continual updates, in the form of continuous innovation, security, compliance and scalability, all with an open and extensible background,” says Ruting.

“Fundamentally, it gives our customers the ability to innovate at scale and gives them the flexibility to achieve all their desired goals in their organisation.”

This functionality is coupled with AI and machine learning to enhance the usability and efficiency of the experience, making S/4HANA a reliable daily system. Ruting refers to this as the “backbone” of a business, further highlighting how the ERP becomes a staple for day-to-day activities. Leveraging the cloud puts customers in a position to simplify transparency of data sharing, which also plays into corporate sustainability strategy.

This brings the conversations smoothly onto SAP’s ERP Clean Core strategy, which provides customers the stability of standardisation with the flexibility to innovate. From this perspective, the key attribute of the ERP is AI integration, which enables greater IT efficiency and reduces risks with a much more concise database. Through this software, SAP provides customers with regular updates with minimal disruption to the business.

“SAP's clean core strategy can help customers ensure their organisational benefits from the latest release with minimal modifications and cloud compliant extensions and customisations,” says Ruting. “This is the stability and standardisation with the flexibility to innovate. It's about standardising the process of data underlying ERP operations.”

A customer's business can benefit from more best practices and can customise what they need to differentiate themselves. This allows SAP’s customers to reach new levels of IT efficiency and mitigating their risk to their business all while executing on decision making and actions to improve their data quality. It gives our customers the ability to accelerate their innovation with regular updates and powerful developmental tools all around that clean core basis.

By simplifying and de-risking this for SAP customers, they can focus on the benefits, one of which is better visibility of data across business interactions—i.e. Data shared with other companies in the value chain.

“When we look at the clean core, if we start with the clean base where we've allowed our customer to leverage best practices, once they have that fundamental base to be successful within their industry, they can then look for extensibility through BTP or integration of Joule to then level-up themselves into the new era,” says Ruting.

The benefits of an AI-driven programme also deliver great financial resilience as well. Enabling customers to respond faster to market adaptation, the data and insight gained from running S/4HANA enabled them to pivot much faster in the event of changes. “They can run intelligently, highly automated finance processes to unify transactions, analytics, and planning,” says Ruting. “All these processes cover everything from accounting to cost management and enterprise risk and compliance. So really it gives our customers that ability to be dynamic within their finance aspects, so that they can apply that to the world and as they continue to grow in the industry.”

The true sustainability benefits of AI through SAP S/4HANA

With financial performance comes the need to be sustainable, and the majority of companies that come to SAP for support note sustainability as a crucial focus for their implementation of data. Analysis of their climate performance echoes down the line as customer and supplier relationships now encourage greater transparency of emissions and other corporate impacts.

Ruting explains how S/4HANA enables businesses to firstly gain that visibility, and secondly engage with stakeholders to collaborate to reduce their carbon emissions. This is ever more important as consumer sentiments change and environmental, social and governance (ESG) becomes a key characteristic of the products they buy.

Ruting explains: “Consumers are shifting to more sustainable products and services and investors are demanding it. In order for a company to have a good reputation, they must also embrace sustainability, and that's a prerequisite to attract both new talent, keeping proud and talented employees at their organisation. And so, it's a fundamental paradigm for all organisations to embrace.”

This has become the driver of sustainability in the corporate agenda and SAP understands the implications this will have for its clients in the long-term. Understanding this early on, the team was able to incorporate sustainability insights into S/4HANA as a standard. However, this is more just a commercial feat as SAP pins the urgency of sustainability high up on its lists of priorities.

“Through our Climate 21 initiative, we support and enable organisations globally to improve their sustainability insights and performance. And the first solution that we really do to help with that process is our SAP product Sustainability Footprint Management,” Ruting explains.

“Effectively the purpose of our product is to focus on carbon emissions that are being produced in production, marketing and delivering products. And the aim of the application is to calculate CO2 emissions for a single product.”

Taking data from S/4HANA Cloud and third-party sources, the application is able to provide customers the ability to measure their carbon emissions and has been leveraged for sustainability planning.

All of these functions come together in a single, intelligent, comprehensive platform that is currently supported by numerous industry-leading partners, including NTT Data, which has leveraged the platform for both large Enterprise and mid-market companies. The organisations are praised for their cloud-adoption mindset—a critical first step to open a world of insight through the SAP solution.

NTT Data is recognised in the conversation as an early adopter of cloud and a champion of SAP’s S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition. In collaboration with NTT DATA, our organisations have worked closely together to bring S/4HANA to life for our customers, making them a key partner in the delivery and extension of the software.

With this, Ruting looks into the future to share how he believes Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) will be critical for business operations and allow companies to truly embrace the power of AI and machine learning to reach their full potential. This includes operational efficiency and environmental impact, which are the two areas highlighted as cloud-supported initiatives.

“It is all based around the strategic approach of the adoption of a set of principles aligned with on-demand, self-service, broad network access, resource pooling, rapid elasticity and measured services,” Ruting concludes.

“The customers that embrace these tenets are seeing instrumental gains in their business, but it requires a shift from traditional models to embrace the flexibility and scalability offered by cloud services.”

