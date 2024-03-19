Profile Picture
ABB Company Facts
HQ Location
Zurich, Switzerland
Employee Count
103000
CEO
Björn Rosengren
Revenue
$32.23bn

ABB is a global technology company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1988, ABB is a leader in robotics, automation, and electrification, serving industries worldwide with cutting-edge solutions. With an extensive portfolio, ABB enhances productivity, efficiency, and sustainability through innovative technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Björn Rosengren, ABB employs over 103,000 people across 100 countries, driving advancements in digitalisation and industrial solutions. ABB’s comprehensive offerings include robotics, automation, and electrification, focusing on improving operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

ABB’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability positions it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to modernise their operations and embrace sustainable energy solutions. By leveraging ABB’s expertise, companies can achieve new levels of efficiency and performance, staying competitive in an ever-evolving market.

Keywords and Services
Robotics
automation
electrification
industrial solutions
digitalisation
sustainable energy
efficiency
innovation
