ACCIONA is a global leader in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services. Established in 1861, the company has a longstanding history of innovation and sustainability. With a workforce of over 42,000 employees, ACCIONA operates in more than 40 countries, driving progress and sustainability across various sectors.

Under the leadership of CEO José Manuel Entrecanales, ACCIONA focuses on providing sustainable solutions that address some of the world's most pressing challenges. The company is dedicated to designing and implementing renewable energy projects that significantly reduce carbon footprints. ACCIONA's infrastructure projects are known for their quality, efficiency, and positive environmental impact.

ACCIONA's range of services includes renewable energy, infrastructure, water management, and sustainable urban planning. The company is committed to innovation, delivering comprehensive services that enhance the quality of life while ensuring environmental protection. ACCIONA continues to expand its global presence, contributing to a more sustainable and equitable world.