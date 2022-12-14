Profile Picture

AccorInvest

AccorInvest is the leading hotel investor and operator in Europe in the economy and mid-scale segments. 

AccorInvest owns outstanding hotel assets in these two segments (in terms of location, attractiveness, quality of service, etc.): 782 hotels in 27 countries, mainly in Europe, but also in Latin America and Asia.

Building on its long-term partnership with Accor, owner of world-renowned brands such as ibis, Novotel and Mercure, AccorInvest benefits from its expertise in the hospitality sector. The two act together in a concerted manner to enable the highest satisfaction and greatest experience to guests in what it describes as a “win-win partnership” to enhance the attractiveness of its hotel portfolio and asset’s value.

