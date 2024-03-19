Air Canada, founded in 1937, is the largest airline in Canada and the flag carrier of the country. It provides scheduled and charter air transport for passengers and cargo to over 200 destinations worldwide. As a founding member of the Star Alliance, Air Canada has built a solid reputation for connecting Canada with the world through its extensive network.

Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Air Canada employs approximately 36,000 people, making it one of the largest employers in the Canadian aviation sector. The airline is committed to offering a superior customer experience through its Aeroplan loyalty programme and a range of vacation packages tailored for diverse travel needs.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael Rousseau, Air Canada continually invests in modernising its fleet and expanding its services. The company provides comprehensive business travel solutions, top-notch aircraft maintenance, and flight training services, ensuring safety and reliability across all its operations.