Founded in 1999, Alibaba Group has grown to become one of the leading multinational conglomerates specialising in ecommerce, technology, and various online and offline services. With its headquarters in Hangzhou, China, Alibaba has developed a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses ecommerce platforms, cloud computing services, digital media, and entertainment, among other sectors. By integrating technology, Alibaba enables businesses globally to maximise their reach and efficiency, fostering a more connected world.

Alibaba's ecommerce platforms, including Taobao, Tmall, and Alibaba.com, serve millions of users and merchants, facilitating a vast range of transactions and interactions. Additionally, Alibaba Cloud offers robust cloud computing solutions, supporting businesses in data storage, processing, and analytics. The group's digital media and entertainment segment includes platforms like Youku and Alibaba Pictures, delivering diverse content to a broad audience.

Under the leadership of CEO Daniel Zhang, Alibaba continues to innovate and expand its services, including payment solutions through Alipay, logistics via Cainiao Network, and new retail initiatives that blend online and offline shopping experiences. Alibaba's commitment to technology and innovation positions it at the forefront of industry developments, driving growth and enhancing the digital transformation of businesses worldwide.