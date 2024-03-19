Allianz Insurance

HQ Location: Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany No. of Employees: 159,000

159,000 CEO: Oliver Bäte

Oliver Bäte Website URL: https://www.allianz.com

https://www.allianz.com Revenue: €6.7bn

€6.7bn Keywords & Services: insurance, asset management, global financial services, risk management

Allianz, headquartered in Munich, Germany, stands as a global leader in insurance and asset management. Founded in 1890, Allianz has developed extensive expertise in providing comprehensive financial services to its clients worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Allianz consistently adapts to the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

The company offers a broad spectrum of services, including insurance and asset management, catering to both individual and corporate clients. Allianz's robust risk management strategies ensure that clients and businesses can confidently navigate uncertainties. Under the leadership of CEO Oliver Bäte, Allianz continues to set benchmarks in the industry, consistently demonstrating stability and reliability.

Allianz's global presence is supported by a workforce of approximately 159,000 employees, dedicated to delivering superior service and solutions. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and corporate responsibility, Allianz remains focused on driving positive change within the financial sector. The company's extensive experience and innovative approach solidify its position as a trusted partner in the global market.