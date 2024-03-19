Amberdata is a leading provider of digital asset data, market intelligence and research applications. The company’s mission is to be the trusted source for comprehensive insights into the entire cryptoeconomy, including blockchain networks, crypto markets and decentralised finance.

Amberdata delivers historical and real-time on-chain and market data to financial institutions, enabling advanced research, trading, risk management, analytics, reporting and compliance for digital assets. By eliminating infrastructure and integration challenges, Amberdata reduces the cost and time required for firms to access and leverage data within the digital asset class.