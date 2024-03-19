Founded in 1919, AIG (American International Group) is a leading global insurance organisation. With operations in more than 80 countries, AIG provides a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to businesses and individuals around the world.

AIG is committed to helping its clients manage risk and recover from the unexpected. The company offers a diverse range of insurance products and services, including commercial insurance, personal insurance, and general insurance. By leveraging deep industry expertise and innovative risk management solutions, AIG aims to protect its clients’ assets and support their long-term growth.

Under the leadership of CEO Peter Zaffino, AIG continues to focus on delivering value to its shareholders, customers, and communities. The company’s dedication to excellence and customer-centric approach has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the insurance industry. With a strong global presence and a commitment to innovation, AIG is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of its clients and navigate the complexities of the modern world.