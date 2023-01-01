Amerisure

Amerisure Insurance Company’s continuous strength and success are the result of an unwavering commitment to service. Since 1912, Amerisure has worked tirelessly to make America’s workplaces safer. Its expertise is providing business insurance solutions to the manufacturing, construction, and healthcare industries. At the core of Amerisure’s ongoing commitment is a partnership-based strategy that emphasises a dedicated team-oriented approach to serving its customers. The company believes extraordinary value is created when exceptional people collaborate. When partnering with Amerisure, customers are bound to experience the ‘Amerisure difference’ delivered personally by relationship-focused professionals.