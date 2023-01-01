AMH
Since 2012, AMH has become one of the leading single-family leasing companies and built-for-rent developers in the USA. Powered by 1,800 experts, the company manages approximately 60,000 rentals in 20+ states, which are home to around 200,000 residents. Its ambition is to simplify the home leasing experience through tech-enabled professional management and maintenance support.
