Ansys, founded in 1970 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in engineering simulation software. With a dedicated team of around 7,900 employees, Ansys focuses on delivering innovative solutions that drive product design, development, and optimisation for various industries. The company, under the leadership of CEO Ajei Gopal, continuously pushes the boundaries of technology to empower its clients with precise digital prototyping tools.

At the core of Ansys's offerings is its comprehensive suite of simulation software, which includes tools for structural analysis, fluid dynamics, electromagnetics, and more. These solutions enable businesses to model, simulate, and test their products in a virtual environment, significantly reducing the need for physical prototypes and accelerating the time to market. Ansys's software is widely recognised for its accuracy, reliability, and ability to handle complex engineering challenges.

Beyond software development, Ansys provides extensive support and consulting services to help clients maximise the value of their simulations. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has made it a trusted partner for organisations looking to enhance their product development processes. By leveraging Ansys's technologies, businesses across various sectors can achieve greater efficiency, reduce costs, and improve product performance.