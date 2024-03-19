HQ Location: Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia No. of Employees: 70,000+

70,000+ CEO: Amin H. Nasser

Amin H. Nasser Website URL: aramco.com

aramco.com Revenue: Not publicly disclosed

Not publicly disclosed Keywords & Services: Energy, Chemicals, Hydrocarbon Chain, Energy Transition, Oil & Gas, Sustainability, Technology, Emissions Reduction, Exploration, Production, Downstream Operations, Petrochemicals

Aramco is one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, committed to creating value across the hydrocarbon chain. As a key player in the global energy market, Aramco delivers significant societal and economic benefits by providing essential energy to communities worldwide. The company is at the forefront of the energy transition, actively working towards a net-zero economy by addressing sustainability challenges and reducing emissions through advanced technology.

For its customers, Aramco is the preferred supplier, offering reliable and sustainable energy solutions. The company also prioritises long-term value creation for its shareholders, and strives to make a positive impact on communities globally. Aramco believes in the transformative power of energy, not only to fuel growth but also to drive progress and sustainability.

Looking forward, Aramco remains focused on maintaining its leadership in the energy sector by continuing to invest in upstream and downstream operations. The company is dedicated to exploring new frontiers and developing future-proof technologies that enhance organisational resilience and efficiency. With a strong emphasis on product diversification and global integration, Aramco is well-positioned for sustained growth and value creation in the evolving energy landscape.