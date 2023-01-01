Asiacell

Asiacell is Iraq’s leading provider of mobile telecommunications services to more than 14.7mn subscribers. Asiacell was the first mobile telecommunications provider in Iraq to achieve nationwide coverage, offering its services across all of Iraq’s 18 governorates, including the national capital Baghdad and all other major Iraqi cities. Asiacell’s network covers 97% of the Iraqi population, making Asiacell’s national coverage the most extensive of any Iraqi mobile telecommunications operator.