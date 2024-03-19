ASML Holding

Founded in 1984, ASML is a key player in the semiconductor industry, headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands. The company specialises in developing and manufacturing advanced lithography equipment used by chipmakers to produce integrated circuits and microchips. ASML's cutting-edge technology is crucial for the production of increasingly smaller and more powerful semiconductor devices.

ASML's product portfolio includes Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) and Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems, along with metrology and inspection tools. These tools are essential for maintaining the precision and quality required in chip manufacturing. By consistently pushing the boundaries of technology, ASML supports its clients in achieving higher performance and efficiency in their semiconductor production processes.

Under the leadership of CEO Christophe Fouquet, ASML has grown to employ approximately 41,000 people globally. The company's commitment to innovation and collaboration with the world's leading chipmakers ensures it remains at the forefront of the semiconductor industry. ASML's contributions are instrumental in driving technological advancements that power everyday electronic devices and emerging technologies.