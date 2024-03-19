Assurant, founded in 1892 and headquartered in New York City, is a premier global provider of risk management solutions. With a robust portfolio that spans extended service contracts, mobile device protection, and insurance products, Assurant caters to a broad range of clients. The company’s innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction have made it a leader in its field.

Under the leadership of CEO Alan B. Colberg, Assurant employs approximately 15,000 dedicated professionals. These employees work tirelessly to deliver unparalleled service and protection to millions of customers worldwide. The company’s extensive experience and expertise in risk management enable it to offer unique solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Assurant’s services include renters insurance, homeowners insurance, lender-placed insurance, and pre-funded funeral insurance. By continually evolving and adapting to market demands, Assurant ensures its clients receive the most comprehensive coverage available. The company’s unwavering focus on innovation and excellence positions it as a trusted partner in the risk management and insurance industry.