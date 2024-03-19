AstraZeneca, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company. With a workforce of approximately 90,000 employees, AstraZeneca is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines with a primary focus on three key therapeutic areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Under the leadership of CEO Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca leverages innovative science and technology to address some of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges. The company's extensive research and development capabilities drive advancements in biopharmaceuticals, enhancing the quality of life for millions of patients around the globe. AstraZeneca is committed to pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines.

AstraZeneca also prioritises sustainability and global health. Through various partnerships and initiatives, the company works to ensure that its medicines are accessible to those in need, regardless of geographical or economic barriers. AstraZeneca's commitment to excellence and patient-centric approach cements its position as a leader in the healthcare industry.