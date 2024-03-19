Company Profile

AT&T, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a global leader in telecommunications and media services. Founded in 1876, the company has a rich history of innovation and has grown to become one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. With a commitment to providing high-quality services, AT&T offers a range of solutions for both consumers and businesses.

AT&T’s extensive portfolio includes wireless communications, high-speed internet, digital television, and advanced business solutions. The company utilises cutting-edge technology to ensure seamless connectivity and robust network performance. As a pioneer in the industry, AT&T continues to lead the way in 5G technology, delivering faster speeds and enhanced reliability.

Under the leadership of CEO John Stankey, AT&T remains focused on growth and innovation. The company employs approximately 174,000 people globally, driving progress and enabling connections for millions of customers. AT&T's commitment to excellence is reflected in its diverse range of services designed to meet the evolving needs of the digital age.