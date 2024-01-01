Atlantic Health System

One of the largest non-profit health care networks operating in the tri-state area of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, Atlantic Health System is powered by approximately 19,000 team members with 5,440 affiliated physicians, and serves more than six million community members and consumers. The health system provides a full care continuum to meet the health needs of its communities with six nationally recognised hospitals, 400-plus ambulatory sites, urgent cares, telehealth, rehab institutions and visiting nurses, with a core mission to design and deliver the highest quality of innovative and personalised healthcare to build healthier communities and improve lives of patients, consumers and caregivers, thereby making healthcare more affordable, accessible and equitable.