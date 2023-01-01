Profile Picture

atNorth

Profile Picture

atNorth is a leading Nordic data centre services company offering environmentally responsible, power-efficient, cost-optimised data centre hosting facilities and high-performance computing services. atNorth offers sustainable, and extremely scalable HPC resources fully delivered as-a-Service enabling our customers to focus on their simulation applications and calculations without having to worry about the underlying HPC infrastructure.

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Interviews with atNorth

View All
Featured

Magnús Kristinsson

CEO or atNorth

Read more

Executives in atNorth

View All

Magnús Kristinsson

CEO

Read more