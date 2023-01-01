Profile Picture

atNorth is a colocation data centre and high-density computing technology company headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, with operations in Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom. Following a period of rapid growth, atNorth now operates one of Europe's largest data centre campuses in Iceland. Tailor-made for high-density hosting, such as High-Performance Computing (HPC), blockchain technology and high-density compute, its data centres are all powered by 100% renewable energy with a PUE from 1,03.
Magnús Kristinsson, atNorth DCs' CEO, on investment & growth

atNorth CEO Magnús Kristinsson talks about their DC expansion into new markets and the investments and underlying vision that has driven AN’s evolution

