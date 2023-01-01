Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and an annual revenue of over €11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. As a pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonised digital future. The Group operates under the brands Atos and Atos Syntel. The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables people and communities to live, work and develop sustainably in a safe and secure information space.