Autodesk has been at the forefront of software innovation since its inception in 1982. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company has established itself as a key player in the fields of 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software. With a strong commitment to driving progress in architecture, construction, manufacturing, and media, Autodesk leverages cutting-edge technology to help its customers achieve more.

Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk employs a talented workforce of 15,000 individuals who are dedicated to advancing the company's mission. The company's cloud-based tools and services enable professionals around the world to collaborate more effectively, bringing complex projects to life with greater efficiency and precision.

Autodesk's comprehensive suite of solutions is designed to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele. By continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Autodesk remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking to innovate and excel in their respective industries.