Founded in 1921, Avnet has been at the forefront of technological advancement, providing a vast range of services to businesses and enterprises globally. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Avnet excels in supply chain management, delivering comprehensive electronic components and design services to various industries. Their expertise extends to logistics and manufacturing services, ensuring that clients receive end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific needs.

With a workforce of 15,000 dedicated professionals led by CEO Phil Gallagher, Avnet remains committed to innovation and customer satisfaction. The company's robust infrastructure supports its extensive service offerings, allowing Avnet to maintain a significant presence in the global market. Their digital solutions empower businesses to streamline operations and improve efficiency, making Avnet a preferred partner for many organisations.

Avnet's consistent growth and substantial annual revenue of $26.5bn reflect its strategic approach and unwavering commitment to excellence. By integrating advanced technologies and maintaining strong industry partnerships, Avnet continues to drive progress and deliver value to its clients worldwide. Their comprehensive service portfolio and customer-centric approach ensure that Avnet remains a leader in the technology solutions sector.