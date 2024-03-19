Founded in 1816, AXA is a global leader in insurance and asset management, headquartered in Paris, France. With a rich history spanning over two centuries, AXA has established itself as a trusted name in providing comprehensive financial services to individuals and businesses alike. The company operates through a well-diversified network across the globe, ensuring that clients have access to a wide range of products and services tailored to their needs.

AXA's core business includes life, health, and property and casualty insurance. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions and services, helping clients manage risks and protect their wealth. With a keen focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, AXA aims to contribute positively to society while maintaining strong financial performance and operational excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Thomas Buberl, AXA continues to drive growth and transformation in the industry. The company's extensive network of 145,000 employees worldwide ensures a relentless commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. AXA's strategic initiatives focus on leveraging technology and data to enhance customer experience, streamline processes, and deliver superior value to stakeholders.