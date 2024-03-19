Company Profile

Founded in 1996, the Bank of Beijing has grown to become a leading institution in China's financial sector. With its headquarters in Beijing, the bank serves a diverse customer base, offering a wide range of financial products and services. The Bank of Beijing is dedicated to providing exceptional retail and corporate banking services, ensuring that individuals and businesses alike can achieve their financial goals.

Under the leadership of CEO Zhang Dongning, the bank has continued to innovate and expand its offerings. The institution places a strong emphasis on wealth management and investment services, catering to the needs of high-net-worth individuals and investors. By leveraging modern technology, the Bank of Beijing offers efficient loan services and cutting-edge digital banking solutions, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

The Bank of Beijing employs approximately 19,436 individuals, each committed to upholding the bank's values and delivering top-notch service. The bank's website, www.bankofbeijing.com.cn, provides a comprehensive overview of its services and enables customers to manage their finances with ease. With a focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, the Bank of Beijing continues to play a pivotal role in the financial industry.