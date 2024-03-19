Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Bank of Ningbo

Bank of Ningbo Company Facts
HQ Location
Ningbo, China
Employee Count
380
CEO
Zhang Wei
Revenue
$8.31bn

Founded in 1997, NBCB has established itself as a leading player in the financial services industry in China. Over the years, the company has grown to offer a wide range of financial products and services, catering to both individual and corporate clients. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, NBCB has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

NBCB is headquartered in Ningbo and employs a team of 380 dedicated professionals. The company's services encompass wealth management, online banking, corporate finance, retail banking, and investment management. Under the leadership of CEO Zhang Wei, NBCB has maintained a strong focus on providing high-quality financial solutions and exceptional customer service.

With an annual revenue of $8.31bn, NBCB is a testament to its robust business model and strategic vision. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance its service offerings and ensure a seamless banking experience for its clients. NBCB's commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive its success in the competitive financial services market.

Keywords and Services
financial services
wealth management
online banking
corporate finance
retail banking
investment management
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website