Bank of Ningbo

Founded in 1997, NBCB has established itself as a leading player in the financial services industry in China. Over the years, the company has grown to offer a wide range of financial products and services, catering to both individual and corporate clients. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, NBCB has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

NBCB is headquartered in Ningbo and employs a team of 380 dedicated professionals. The company's services encompass wealth management, online banking, corporate finance, retail banking, and investment management. Under the leadership of CEO Zhang Wei, NBCB has maintained a strong focus on providing high-quality financial solutions and exceptional customer service.

With an annual revenue of $8.31bn, NBCB is a testament to its robust business model and strategic vision. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance its service offerings and ensure a seamless banking experience for its clients. NBCB's commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive its success in the competitive financial services market.