Founded in 1977, Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) has been a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's financial sector. With headquarters in Riyadh, BSF has established itself as a leading provider of comprehensive banking services, catering to a diverse range of clients, from individual consumers to large corporations. The bank's strategic focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has allowed it to maintain a robust presence in the Middle East's competitive banking landscape.

Under the leadership of CEO Rayan Fayez, BSF continues to expand its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. The bank excels in providing business banking, retail banking, and corporate banking services, along with investment and wealth management solutions. These services are designed to help clients achieve financial stability and growth in an increasingly complex economic environment.

BSF's commitment to excellence is reflected in its consistent financial performance, with annual revenue reaching SAR 2.48bn. The bank employs a dedicated team of 4,500 professionals who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional financial services. Through its innovative approach and customer-centric philosophy, BSF remains a trusted partner for financial success in Saudi Arabia and beyond.