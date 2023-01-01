Baptist Health of Arkansas

Baptist Health is Arkansas’ most comprehensive healthcare organisation with more than 250 points of access that include 11 hospitals, urgent care centres, a senior living community, and over 100 primary and speciality care clinics in Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The system additionally offers a college with studies in nursing and allied health, a graduate residency programme, and access to virtual care through a mobile app. Baptist Health, as the largest health care organisation based in Arkansas, provides care to patients wherever they are through the support of approximately 11,000 employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians, and community outreach programmes.