Established in 1839, Berkshire Hathaway has grown into a multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Under the leadership of CEO Warren E. Buffett, the company has become a powerhouse in various industries, including insurance, reinsurance, utilities, energy, and freight rail transportation.

Berkshire Hathaway's business model is characterised by its diversified portfolio of wholly owned subsidiaries and investments in various sectors. These subsidiaries operate in fields such as manufacturing, retailing, finance, and investment. The company's strategic acquisitions and investments have enabled it to maintain steady growth and profitability over the years.

As a leading enterprise, Berkshire Hathaway is committed to delivering value to its shareholders while ensuring a sustainable and ethical approach to business. The company leverages its extensive expertise and resources to drive innovation and excellence across its diverse operations. With a strong financial foundation and a forward-thinking vision, Berkshire Hathaway continues to shape the future of multiple industries globally.