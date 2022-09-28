Profile Picture

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a 100-year legacy of innovations in sustainable infrastructure. We go beyond the project. We break down social, economic and geographic barriers by making life’s critical resources accessible to all. Our work empowers our clients with the knowledge, ownership and confidence they need to make meaningful differences.

Starting with Sustainability to Generate Responsible Profit

Black & Veatch provides insights into all facets of the business as it injects ESG into its own practices, and echoes sustainable principles among clients

Executives in Black & Veatch

Cindy Wallis-Lage

Executive Director

Kristie Deiuliis

Managing Director - Strategy & Planning

Amanda O’Dell

PE, MBA, Corporate Sustainability Manager

Ajay Kasarabada

Associate Vice President and Director, Environmental Solutions

