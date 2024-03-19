BlackRock is a global investment management corporation established in 1988, headquartered in New York City, USA. With a workforce of 26,000 professionals, BlackRock has become a leader in asset management, providing innovative solutions and insights to clients worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Larry Fink, BlackRock has continuously expanded its offerings to include a wide range of services such as asset management, investment management, risk management, and financial advisory. The company is committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals through cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of global markets.

BlackRock serves a diverse clientele, including corporate investors, governments, and individuals. The firm’s expertise in portfolio management and retirement planning ensures that clients receive tailored investment solutions designed to meet their specific needs. With a strong focus on sustainability and long-term growth, BlackRock remains at the forefront of the financial industry, driving positive change and delivering value to its stakeholders.