Founded in 1952, Bouygues has established itself as a global leader in construction, telecommunications, and media. With its headquarters located in Paris, France, Bouygues has a diverse portfolio that encompasses large-scale construction projects, innovative telecommunications solutions, and influential media ventures. Throughout its history, the company has maintained a strong commitment to sustainable development and technological innovation.

Under the leadership of CEO Olivier Roussat, Bouygues continues to expand its global footprint and deliver high-quality services across its various sectors. The company employs approximately 43,000 people, all dedicated to upholding Bouygues' standards of excellence and customer satisfaction. The firm is renowned for its comprehensive approach to project management and engineering, ensuring that every initiative meets the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Bouygues' core services include construction, telecommunications, media, engineering, and project management. By leveraging its extensive expertise and innovative capabilities, Bouygues aims to create sustainable and future-proof solutions for its clients worldwide. The company's diverse offerings and strategic initiatives have positioned it at the forefront of industry advancements, consistently driving progress and setting new benchmarks.