BRD

BRD Groupe Société Générale is a highly reputable bank situated in Bucharest, Romania with a rich heritage that spans nearly a century. Over the years, BRD has devoted its time to serving a diverse clientele through its vast network, encompassing over 500 branches and a dedicated workforce of more than 6,600 employees. Today, it is the third-largest bank in Romania in terms of assets (approximately EU€10.9BN) and boasts the fifth-highest market capitalisation on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Originally founded in 1923 as the National Company for Industrial Credit, the company initially operated as an investment bank on behalf of the Romanian State. However, in 1990, it acquired a universal banking licence, and in 1999, the transformative partnership with Societe Generale solidified its position as a prominent player in the Romanian banking sector. Today, BRD proudly serves 2.3 million customers across three core business segments: retail and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, and investment banking.