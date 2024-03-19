Bristol Myers Squibb is a leading global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York, NY. Established in 1858, the company has a long history of bringing innovative medicines to patients worldwide. With a workforce of 34,000 employees, BMS is dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering transformative medicines for patients facing serious diseases.

Under the leadership of CEO Chris Boerner, BMS focuses on addressing unmet medical needs through its extensive research and development efforts. The company specialises in areas such as immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, fibrosis, neuroscience, and virology, aiming to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals globally. BMS leverages cutting-edge science and technology to advance its mission of helping patients prevail over serious diseases.

BMS is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, working closely with healthcare providers, researchers, and patient communities to drive progress in medical science. By prioritising scientific excellence and patient-centric approaches, BMS continues to make significant strides in the biopharmaceutical industry, contributing to the overall health and well-being of people around the world.