Brookfield Corporation

Founded in 1899, Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager with over 100 years of experience in owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure, and private equity. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Brookfield manages a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets and businesses, providing long-term value creation for its investors and stakeholders.

Brookfield's extensive expertise spans multiple sectors, enabling the company to deliver a wide range of services including asset management, investment strategies, and operational improvements. The firm is committed to sustainable business practices and responsible investing, ensuring that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are integrated into all aspects of their operations.

Under the leadership of CEO Bruce Flatt, Brookfield continues to expand its global footprint, strategically investing in and managing assets that provide stable cash flows and growth potential. With a robust team of 5000 employees, Brookfield leverages its deep industry knowledge and operational capabilities to drive superior outcomes for its clients and partners worldwide.