Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is the world’s largest brewer, both by volume and revenue, with 600 beer brands across 150 countries, and 170,000 staff worldwide. Businesses don’t get much bigger, and neither do sustainability undertakings. AB InBev was formed in 2008, when Budweiser brewer, Anheuser-Busch, joined with Stella Artois-maker, Interbrew, and Brazil’s AmBev.

Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG) UK&I is part of AB InBev globally. In the UK, BBG employs 1,400 people in its three breweries in Magor, South Wales, Samlesbury, Lancashire and Enfield, North London and in its local headquarters in central London.

It is committed to “building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients”. Aming its brands are Budweiser®, CoronaStella Artois; Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Beck’s, Leffe, and Hoegaarden®; local champions Bass, Boddingtons and craft brand Camden Town Brewery.