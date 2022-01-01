Calibre Mining

With operations in Nicaragua and the United States, the Americas-based Calibre Mining Corp. prides itself on its adoption of a sustainable approach to gold production. Together with the company’s overall productivity, sustainability is a top priority for Calibre.

The Canadian-listed TSX company is focused on mid-tier gold operations as it strengthens its production base across Nicaragua and in the state of Nevada. At the same time, it is striving to become a leader among its peers in the mining industry with respect to community engagement and environmental stewardship.