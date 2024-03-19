Company Profile

Founded in 1959, Carrefour has grown to become one of the world's leading retail groups. Headquartered in Massy, France, Carrefour operates a vast network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce platforms, serving millions of customers globally. With a firm commitment to customer satisfaction, Carrefour continually innovates to offer a diverse range of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Under the leadership of CEO Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour strives for excellence in all aspects of its operations. The company focuses on delivering high-quality grocery retail services, along with a robust private label product line that ensures value and quality. Carrefour is dedicated to leveraging digital technologies to enhance the shopping experience, offering seamless online shopping options and integrating advanced digital solutions in its physical stores.

Carrefour also places a strong emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is actively involved in numerous initiatives aimed at promoting environmental conservation, reducing waste, and supporting local communities. Through its comprehensive approach to retail and its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, Carrefour continues to solidify its position as a trusted and forward-thinking leader in the global retail industry.