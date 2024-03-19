Founded in 2009, Cenovus Energy Inc. is a leading integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cenovus focuses on oil sands development, natural gas production, and refining and marketing operations. The company is committed to delivering energy the world needs while reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to the communities where it operates.

Under the leadership of CEO Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus employs approximately 6,100 individuals who work together to drive innovation and ensure operational excellence. The company prioritises safety, environmental stewardship, and corporate social responsibility in all its endeavours.

By leveraging advanced technology and adhering to stringent regulatory standards, Cenovus is dedicated to responsible resource development. The company's integrated approach ensures a stable supply of energy products and services, catering to the needs of customers and stakeholders globally.