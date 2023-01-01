The Ceph Foundation

The Ceph Foundation is a global community of organisations, stakeholders, and industry leaders dedicated to the continuing development, improvement, and investment in Ceph. Founded in 2018 by Ceph’s founding designers and leading players from throughout the growing Ceph ecosystem - including Red Hat, Canonical, SoftIron, China Mobile, and Intel, among others - the Ceph Foundation is the guiding force at the heart of the growing Ceph movement, shepherding upstream projects, raising funds, encouraging collaboration and, most importantly, demonstrating to enterprise users that Ceph is an affordable, scalable, reliable, ultimately viable alternative to expensive, inflexible proprietary storage solutions.