Company Profile

Founded in 1992, ČEZ Group is a leading integrated electricity conglomerate in the Czech Republic and Central Europe. With headquarters in Prague, ČEZ is at the forefront of energy production and distribution, providing reliable power solutions to millions of customers. The company leverages a diverse energy mix, including nuclear, coal, hydro, and renewable resources, ensuring stability and sustainability in energy supply.

ČEZ Group is committed to innovation and modernisation in the energy sector. Their extensive portfolio includes not only energy production and distribution but also advanced customer solutions, energy trading, and electric mobility services. ČEZ continuously invests in renewable resources, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a sustainable future for the region.

Under the leadership of CEO Daniel Beneš, ČEZ Group has grown to employ approximately 27,000 people, making it one of the largest employers in the region. With a robust infrastructure and a forward-thinking approach, ČEZ is well-positioned to meet the evolving energy needs of its customers while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental responsibility and technological advancement.